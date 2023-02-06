WILLIAMSPORT — Former Congressman Tom Marino, a Republican, has reportedly announced plans to run for Lycoming County district attorney.
Reports indicate Marino made the announcement from his condominium in Vero Beach, Fla., where he moved in October. He still owns property in Lycoming County.
Marino perviously served as district attorney from 1992 until 2002, when he left the post to become a U.S. attorney.
He served as a member of Congress — representing the former 9th and 12th Congressional districts — from 2011 until resigning in January 2019. He was succeeded in that post by Fred Keller.
