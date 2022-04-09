Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Martin Bolick, 64, of Coal Township, and Constance Litchko, 55, of Coal Township.
• Sylvester Kines, 49, of Mount Carmel, and Nicole Evans, 46, of Mount Carmel.
• Macey Getkin, 24, of Northumberland, and Jared Gaspari, 23, of Douglasville.
• Kalia McManus, 37, of Shamokin, and Jordan Osevala, 39, of Shamokin.
• Michelle Menko, 28, of Trevorton, and Brian Oisheskie, 33, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Jerry M. Hoover, Ruth M. Hoover, Elvin M. Hoover, Mary R. Hoover, Michael M. Hoover and Eva M. Hoover to Elvin M. Hoover and Mary R. Hoover, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Jerry M. Hoover, Ruth M. Hoover, Elvin M. Hoover, Mary R. Hoover, Michael M. Hoover and Eva M. Hoover to Jerry M. Hoover, Ruth M. Hoover, Michael W. Hoover and Eva M. Hoover, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Wendy S. Balliet to Carl Stahl, property in Watsontown, $186,200.
• Jonathan D. Schronce and Rosalynda C. Schronce to Jared Michael Sanders and Dalton Sanders, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Mary Kathryn Young, Donald Owen Young Jr., George W. McCormick Jr. and Linda J. McCormick to Kimberly Denise Walter, Jason Cott McCormick, Sarah A. McCormick, Kristin Elizabeth Musto and Jodie Lynn Young, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Doris M. Pick to George E. Pick, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Michael R. Anderson, christien M. Muthler and Christine N. Anderson to Michael R. Anderson and Christine N. Anderson, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Jordan T. Wagner and Madison A. Wagner to Charles T. Martin, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Joyce I. McCormick, Linda Hurwitz executrix and Linda Weller to Justice M. Prowant, property in Milton, $100,000.
• John D. Braim and Carisa M. Braim to John D. Braim and Carisa M. Braim, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• James Calabro and Elizabeth M. Calabro to Trent A. Kuhns and Sheree L. Kuhns, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Robert D. Savage to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Milton, 1,428.03.
• John R. Simeone and Karen L. Simeone to Tessa K. Fox, property in Shamokin Township, $100,000.
• Rubios Enterprises LLC to Emmanuel and Maria Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Sharon Rosini to Joshua T. Rosini and Dana Rosini, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Arianna Camilo Disla, property in Shamokin, $7,500.
• John A. Lescheinskie, Brytni D. Neidig and Brytni D. Leschinskie to John A. Leschinskie, property in Coal Township, $1.
• James J. Thompson IV to Karim Mahumoud, property in Shamokin, $40,000.
• Frank Sutsko and Kathy A. Sutsko to James S. Backes and Christine V. Backes, property in Coal Township, $42,000.
• Randy L. Zimmerman and Sharon L. Zimmerman to Jason Lee Zimmerman and Justin Lee Zimmerman, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Sameh Mohamed to Sameh Mohamed and Rajeh Jawad, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Gary D. Spotts and Doris M. Spotts to Gary D. Spotts, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Donn E. Bohner to James Lee Stoltzfus, property in Jordan Township, $30,000.
• Rosanne E. Klinger and Scott A. Klinger to James Lee Stoltzfus, property in Jordan Township, $170,000.
• Jacqueline Somwaru Koongebeharry to Anthony Boodoo, property in Coal Township, $10.
• Troy A. Stiely to Eric Corenlius Thompson and Sara M. Thompson, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Samuel K. Glick and Lena F. Glick to Daniel L. Glick and Katie Ann Glick, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Daniel L. Glick and Katie Ann Glick to Samuel K. Glick and Lena F. Glick, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Audrey F. Munson estate, David A. Munson administrator and Douglas A. Munson Jr. administrator to Richard Steven Chiveral, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
• Mary K. Roush estate and Kenneth Roush exeuctor to Travis L. Adams, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Michael E. Slachta estate, Edward Slachta and Diane Biletta administratrix to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Allyson Hemma and Trevor F. Erdley to Trevor F. Erdley, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Mary B. Rice state and Melinda Rice Rosini executrix to Skyler M. Herb and Ashley A. Herb, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• David D. Campbell and Margaret A. Campbell to Weston D. Campbell and Kimberly B. Campbell, property in Point Township, $1.
• Apical Properties Inc. to Black Sun Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
• Raphael Properties Inc. to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $17,500.
• Maureen Adinolfi to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $17,500.
• Paula J. Tidey to Peter J. Long, property in Coal Township, $37,000.
• Annmarie Henninger to Peter J. Long, property in Coal Township, $33,000.
• Erik Wetzel Irrevocable Special Needs Trust and cole E. Wetzel trustee to Adam J. Wagner and Brenda L. Toter, property in Shamokin Township, $60,000.
• Sandra Witkowski to Syed Edwards, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• George E. Stiely Sr. estate and George E. Stiely Jr. executor to Aude D. Stiely, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Lee J. Musser Family Protection Trust, Rock A. Musser trustee and Marcie A. Giesen trustee to Anthony Pehowic and Darlene Pehowic, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Han Yan to Benjamin M. Shemory, property in Coal Township, $72,900.
• Harry J. Maurer estate and Michael Maurer exeuctor to Flint IRA LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Anthony J. Knight and Yvonne I. Knight to Nicolette Remick and Jacob Bennett, property in Kulpmont, $15,000.
• Todd M. Andruscavage and Stephanie Andurscavage to Daniel Swatsky , property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Kathy M. Shymansky to Robert G. Smith, property in Upper Augusta Township, $143,000.
• Acorn Estates LLC to TDR Estates LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Janice M. Reed and Shawn Reed to Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Mount Carmel, $1,989.79.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Bernadette M. McGovern and Thomas F. McGovern to Midfirst Bank, property in Kulpmont, $1,202.68.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Timothy Leso and Leslie Leso to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, property in Mount Carmel, $2,292.61.
• Rosa A. Hockenbrocht to Franklin C. Hockenbrocht, property in Sunbury, $1.
