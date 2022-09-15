Watsontown Police DUI
WATSONTOWN — Stacey J. Snyder, 54, of Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 21 at Route 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown.
Police said Snyder was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .150%.
WATSONTOWN — Melissa J. Raup, 38, of Watsontown, and Codie C. Ridall, 33, of Berwick, have been charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:21 a.m. Sept. 10 in the area of Lingle’s Market, Watsontown.
Ridall has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while suspended or revoked. Raup has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for allowing Ridall to operate a vehicle she owns, which has an expired registration.
Police said the two were found to be in possession of heroin, syringes and paraphernalia. Police drug-detection dog Mariska was used to assist with the search of the car.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two men were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of injuries troopers noted as being of unknown severity as the result of a crash which occurred at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 10 along Seagrave Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Logan Fike, 26, of Watsontown, pulled a 2020 Hustler Tuf Equipment zero turn mower onto Seagrave Drive and was struck by an oncoming 2001 Suzuki RM 250 driven by Andrew Hartzell, 27, of Watsontown.
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported the theft of $50 cash and a $100 check.
The theft was reported at 7:52 a.m. Sept. 4 at Four Bells Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Ronald Shumate, 66, of Lewisburg, has been charged after troopers said he purposely ran over a “child playing caution” sign erected near the road by Paul Treas, 36, of Lewisburg.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:19 p.m. Aug. 27 along Troup Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Derrick Dennis, 62, of Watsontown, reported a lock being cut at a storage area.
The incident was reported at 11:51 p.m. Sept. 11 at 12650 Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Harrisburg man damaged two fire extinguishers and a protection door, valued at $6,100, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 2:32 p.m. July 25 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
