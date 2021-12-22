MILLMONT — An open roast beef sandwich dinner with mashed potatoes, vegetable, and applesauce will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Christ's United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
