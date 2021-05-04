MILTON — Chenelle Shaner, general manager of Nature’s Medicines in Selinsgrove, has been appointed to the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.
She is filling the unexpired term of Ellen Ruby, director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. While Ruby stepped down from her board position to put more focus on LDP projects, she plans to stay active on the chamber’s Engagement Team.
“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to join the board of directors,” Shaner said. “In these trying times, it is now more important than ever to focus on small businesses within our communities. I want to help improve our communities and places where we live.”
The board accepted Ruby’s resignation with regret and also unanimously approved Shaner’s appointment. She will have the option of running for a three-year board seat this fall after the current term is completed at the end of 2021.
