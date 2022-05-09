LEWISBURG — The lone Democratic candidate for governor made a stop in Lewisburg Saturday, just 10 days before Pennsylvanians will take to the polls in the spring primary.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined at Civil War Cider by Austin Davis, one of three Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor. Roy Sosa and Brian Sims are also on the ballot in the race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
Since Shapiro is unopposed on the spring ballot, he will likely be joined on the ballot in November’s general election by the winner of the race for lieutenant governor.
The appearance was the second of four stops Saturday across Lycoming, Union, Northumberland and Luzerne counties for the two. Hosted by the Union County Democratic Committee, both Shapiro and Davis spoke to residents about key pieces of their political platforms, including strengthening education, promoting job growth, expanding internet access and protecting both voting and reproductive rights.
“I want to be a strong governing partner for Josh Shapiro, but I want to be an advocate for working-class families here in Pennsylvania,” said Davis, highlighting his own working-class upbringing in McKeesport, where he now serves as a Pennsylvania state representative.
Davis, who has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and by Shapiro, stressed the importance of presenting a united front going into general election later this year.
“When we come out of this primary, send a ticket that’s united as a team. Send a message to the Republicans that Democrats are organized in Pennsylvania, and we’re ready to fight and we’re ready to win.”
Shapiro addressed the anxiety many rural voters may feel, as businesses and government services struggle amidst urbanization and the continued impacts of the pandemic.
“You just kind of worry that our country is in a place where the things that we have taken for granted, the things that we have come to rely on, are being pulled away from us,” he said. “I feel that worry, and I hear it.
“Austin Davis and I are running because we don’t want to just win an election, we really want to meet this moment. We want to ease that worry, we want to address the big challenges that we face.”
Shapiro said one of his goals is to bring more vocational, technical and computer training to schools, to give students more choices in their careers, and end education practices based around standardized testing.
He also advocated for police and law enforcement funding in order to crack down on crime, specifically illegal drug dealing.
“As attorney general we’ve arrested over 8,100 drug dealers who have brought poisons into our communities. We’ve got a lot more work to do, but everybody deserves to live in a safe community.”
Shapiro discussed his plan to grow the state’s economy and job market by expanding access to the internet, capital and workforce training.
He also vowed to veto any bill banning abortion in Pennsylvania, following the release of a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade should it be formally issued.
Lewisburg resident Freddi Carlip said she was impressed by what she heard from Shapiro.
“Josh and Austin are just what we need to keep progress going in our commonwealth,” said Carlip. “They have great ideas, they look out for everybody no matter what people believe, how they feel. And they have plans to help... taking the towns that most people have forgotten and helping them thrive.”
Running for governor on the Republican primary ballot are Lou Barletta, Jake Corman III, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, David White and Nche Zama.
On the Republican primary ballot for lieutenant governor are John Brown, Jeff Coleman, Teddy Daniels, Carrie DelRosso, Russell Diamond, Chris Frye, James Jones, Rick Saccone and Clarice Schillinger.
