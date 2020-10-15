DUBOISTOWN — Lane closures will be in place through Tuesday, Oct. 20, along Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown.
HRI, Inc. will be performing pipe work and other minor improvements along Euclid Avenue, at the intersection with Arlington Street.
Motorists can expect the bottom of Arlington Road to be closed and flaggers to be controlling traffic on Euclid Avenue. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
