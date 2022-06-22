Department of Justice U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Middle District of Pennsylvania Child exploitation
WILLIAMSPORT — Joel Kiessling, 55, of Williamsport, has been sentenced to 192 months in imprisonment on child exploitation offenses.
In November 2018, Kiessling entered a guilty plea to attempting to entice a minor to travel for sexual purposes, and possession of child pornography. Authorities said he was in contact with multiple underage girls, and was attempting to have them travel to Pennsylvania to have sexual relations with him.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary Hearings
• Jacob T. Greenly, 33, of Milton, had a first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 held for court. Summary allegations of driving without a license, driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked and not using low beams were also held.
• Eric S. Howell, 32, of Mifflinburg, waived misdemeanor counts of make repairs/sell to offensive weapon and fleeing or attempting to elude officer to court. Summary allegations of driving unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked, duties at a stop sign and operating without valid inspection were also waived.
• Kurtis M. Sampsell, 27, of Lewisburg, had allegations of simple assault, strangulation apply pressure to throat or neck and summary harassment held for court.
• Allegations of burglary overnight accommodations no person present, theft by unlawful taking movable property and criminal trespass filed against Matthew E. Walker, 36, of Millmont, were dropped due to the death of the defendant.
State Police at Selinsgrove Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Randy Bingaman, 41, of McClure, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 4:33 a.m. Jan. 30 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Price Gregory, of Danville, reported the theft of three catalytic converters — valued at $500 — from work pickup trucks.
The incident was reported at 10:53 a.m. May 16 along Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
