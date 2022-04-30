LEWISBURG — The afternoon of Arbor Day 2022 brought with it a tree planting in Lewisburg Borough.
Soil was packed and water was added to an American hornbeam and a hardy rubber tree placed in holes in Hufnagle Park.
Representatives of Lewisburg Borough Council, the borough administration, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, the Shade Tree Commission, Bucknell University and its Botany Club, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Citizens' Electric Company did the honors.
Efforts to keep trees in the borough healthy and attractive have seen challenges in the last decade. Among them, the emerald ash borer, a pest which preys on ash trees.
Many have been treated to resist the pest which destroys parts of the tree and kills it. Treatment forestalls the effect of the borer which eats an important layer of the tree under the bark.
Amy Levan, Lewisburg Shade Tree Commission chair, said remaining ash trees are still struggling.
Levan said the public should know that the health and benefits of the borough's tree canopy is at stake.
"It makes living here better," Levan said of healthy trees. "The air, the economy, the temperature. Their impact is giant, as giant as some (trees) are."
For the 37th year, Lewisburg Borough has been named a member of Tree City USA by the Arbor Tree Foundation. Levan said only a few commonwealth communities have earned that designation for a longer period.
Citizens' Electric Company was named a Tree Line utility for its care of trees as well as power lines for the 20th year in a row.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said the municipality has planted trees in parks in cooperation with Lewisburg Neighbors and other non-profit organizations.
Over a period of a few years, several hundred saplings have been planted at Wolfe Field, near the Community Garden and in St. Mary Street Park.
"In addition, the borough has planted over 100 trees and bushes as part of the recreation improvements ongoing in Hufnagle Park," Lowthert said. "We expect the tree planting trend to continue in future years. The Shade Tree Commission also intends to begin planning for additional street tree plantings along borough roadways in the upcoming years."
Whether the borough tree population has recovered from a decade's worth of ash tree losses could be difficult to conclude.
"We still have about 30 Ash trees in our protection program with another treatment scheduled for later this spring," Lowthert said. "So far, those ash trees in treatment appear to be surviving. With the spotted lanternfly a new pest concern for trees, the borough will certainly be watching for any impacts from the new threat."
