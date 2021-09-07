Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Foot patrol, 12:07 a.m., St. Catherine Street; pedestrian stop, 12:45 a.m., St. Catherine Street; ordinance violation, 1:09 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic stop, 3:25 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; 911 hang up, 7:24 a.m., St. Paul Street; welfare check, 10:04 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Martin Street; be on the lookcout, 2 p.m., State Police at Milton; motorist assist, 2:01 p.m., North Third Street; traffic arrest, 5:34 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; complaint, 8:15 p.m., Route 15 north; assist fire/EMS, 8:42 p.m., North Third Street.
• Saturday: Traffic arrest, 1:06 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; disorderly conduct, 1:36 a.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 5:38 a.m., Springhouse Drive, East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 11:08 a.m., South Front Street, Milton; 911 open line, 1:29 p.m., Buffalo Valley Rail Trail; false business alarm, 1:44 p.m., Market Street; property issue, 3:07 p.m., Reitz Boulevard; theft, 8:10 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 8:57 p.m., North 15th at St. Mary streets; domestic, 10:22 p.m., Hardscrabble Lane, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 12:50 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic warning, 1:57 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; DUI arrest, 2:11 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Seventh Street; phone call request, 7:45 a.m., Market Street; suspicious person, 9:03 a.m., Fairground Road; non-reportable accident, 10:30 a.m., North Seventh Street; theft, 1:03 p.m., North Derr Drive; non-injury accident, 2:05 p.m., St. Mary at 10th streets; complaint, 8:12 p.m., St. Anthony and North Third streets; traffic warning, 8:41 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 8:56 p.m., Route 15 and St. Louis Street; complaint, 9:40 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Thursday: Lost property, 10:31 a.m., Market and Sixth streets; be on the lookout, 12:48 p.m., State Police at Milton; parking complaint, 1:01 p.m., South Fifth Street; parking complaint, 2:57 p.m., Market Street; wanted person, 3:26 p.m., police headquarters; assist other agency, 3:56 p.m., South 22nd Street, East Buffalo Township; warrant service, 5:51 p.m., South Fifth Street; assist fire/EMS, 9:31 p.m., South Second Street; assist police agency, 10:04 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; information, 10:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Hillcrest Lane; traffic warning, 10:30 p.m. Market and Fifth streets.
State Police At Stonington Harassment
KULPMONT — A 34-year-old Kulpmont woman has been cited following an alleged incident at 1:53 a.m. Aug. 29 along Spruce Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
Jennifer Honicker, 34, allegedly punched a 37-year-old Kulpmont man in the back of the head during a verbal argument. The man was not injured.
State Police At Selinsgrove Motorcycle crash (injury)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected minor injury when his motorcycle overturned in a crash at 8:59 p.m. Sept. 5 along Flint Valley Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Mason R. Fultz, 22, was traveling east in a 2005 Honda Shadow when the motorcycle went out of control as it approached the intersectin. Fultz was wearing a helmet and sustained what police described as a suspected minor injury.
3-vehicle crash (injuries)
PENN TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were noted following a three-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 along Route 522, north of 18th Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Buick Encore driven by Kimberly L. Sensenig, 45, of Selinsgrove, struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Daniel N. Sciascia, 49, of Middleburg, which was then pushed across the double-yellow line and into the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John L. Aucker, 70, of Beavertown. The Ram and Silverado, which was towing a camper, struck head on, police noted. The camper overturned.
Sciascia was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury, police noted. Aucker and his passenger, Barbara E. Aucker, 71, were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected minor injuries.
Sensenig will be cited with following too closely.
Hit and run
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a reported hit-and-run crash at 8:39 p.m. Sept. 4 along Troxelville Road, west of Centerville Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
An unknown vehicle was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Nina M. Maneval, 24, of Mifflinburg, troopers noted. The Chevrolet had stopped for a stop sign. The suspect vehicle fled west on Troxelville Road. Maneval was belted and was not injured.
Suicide attempt
SELINSGROVE — Troopers responded to a suicide attempt at 5:10 a.m. Sept. 6 along South Market Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
The person was unharmed and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for an evaluation.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:26 p.m. Sept. 2 along Route 118 at Green Valley Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Unityville girl was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2002 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Richard G. Shuman, 80, of Hughesville, after the Ford had slowed to make a left turn, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
The girl will be issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9:49 p.m. Sept. 3 along East Third Street, west of Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Marshall E. Flanigan, 24, of Avis, was traveling east in a 2020 Nissan NV200 when it hit an unknown object and began leaking fluids, troopers said. Flanigan was not injured.
Endangering the welfare of a child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Muncy man was arrested on four counts of endangering the welfare of a child after troopers responded to a domestic in progress at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 3 along Commerce Park Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Victims included a 15-year-old girl, 12-year-old girl, 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl, all of South Williamsport.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:38 a.m. Sept. 5 along Limbe Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Mercedez L. Lott, 18, of Hughesville, left the right side of the roadway, struck a utilty pole, crossed the roadway and came to rest face south off the northbound lane, troopers noted.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Muncy man was charged after an investigation into a domestic incident involving a 49-year-old Muncy woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:59 p.m. Sept. 3 along Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged series of thefts at a grocery store along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The incidents were reported between 10:42 a.m. Jan. 15 and 3:55 p.m. July 30.
Theft by deception
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to file for unemployment benefits using the personal information of a 55-year-old Williamsport man, troopers reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Sept. 4 along Hoppestown Road, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
