Police seeking information on theft suspect

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are seeking information on a woman allegedly involved in the theft of an EBT card.
At 8 a.m. on unspecified day, troopers said a woman reported losing her EBT card at Short Stop Mart, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
At 2 p.m. that same day, troopers said an unknown suspect used the card at Weis Markets in Milton.
Police have released an image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information on her to call 570-524-2662 and reference case number PA21-763297.
