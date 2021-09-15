ANNVILLE — Veronica John, of Winfield, graduated from Lebanon Valley College in August.
John received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. She is a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School.
Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 10:44 am
Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 10:44 am
