Police: Alcohol a factor in Shamokin Dam crash

SHAMOKIN DAM — Shamokin Dam Police believe the driver of a car which sparked a violent crash Friday along Route 11 had "a potentially high level of alcohol within her body."
Chief Tim Bremigen issued a press release Monday noting an investigation is ongoing into the crash which occurred at 5:45 p.m.
Bremigen said a car driven by Theresa Risso, 42, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south on Route 11 when it struck a vehicle driven by Donna Rompallo, 66, of Kulpmont, in the area of Baldwin Boulevard.
“Risso continued to travel south and struck two more vehicles in the area of Eighth Avenue, being operated by Jason Coje and Theodore Knode,” Bremigen wrote, in a release.
“Risso’s vehicle continued to travel into the northbound lane, near the Shamokin Dam Post Office, striking a utility pole, then a concrete barrier, before striking a parked vehicle operated by the Haughts,” Bremigen continued. “Risso’s vehicle became airborne and landed on the roof of Golden Chopsticks.”
Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and Shamokin Dam Patrolman Eric Hassenplug pulled a 1-year-old child from Risso's car.
Risso, the child and James Haught were all hospitalized as a result of the crash, Bremigen said.
"During the course of the Shamokin Dam Police Department's investigation, we have determined that the driver, Theresa Risso, did have a potentially high level of alcohol within her body," Bremigen wrote, in a release. "SDPD is not releasing, at this time, the level of alcohol, but it is believed that alcohol was a substantial factor in the incident."
He noted that charges have not yet been filed against Risso, but are anticipated. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with video footage of the event to contact police at 570-743-2671.
"We are interested in footage between the Williamsport and Shamokin Dam areas, and or within the Route 15 and Route 11 corridor," Bremigen wrote. "We appreciate any assistance we may receive from the public in the future, and we are thankful to the citizens and business’s that have assisted us to this point."
