LEWISBURG — A three-legged golden retriever is getting help with mobility from a group of Bucknell engineering students passionate about pets.
Mary Ann Stanton, Bucknell’s director of Development, Strategic Philanthropy Programs and Education, took the canine Doug in from a family who could no longer care for him. In addition to her position at Bucknell, Stanton also serves on the Lewisburg Area School District school board.
“My daughter has friends who adopted Doug and we had puppy sat for him, when the family could no longer keep him we graciously took him in,” said Stanton.
The 2-year-old English cream, golden retriever was born with a partial front right leg. Doug also shares the Stanton home with other pets, a black lab, a great dane, and a cat.
“Doug was born with the congenital defect,” said Stanton. “With the fact that golden retrievers are prone to severe arthritis, and Doug already having this defect, it would have led to an untimely situation for him.”
When the idea for a prosthetic was recommended by Doug’s veterinarian, Stanton turned to the College of Engineering to see if anyone would take on this design project.
“In my role in working at Bucknell, I know the deans of the school, including Associate Dean of Engineering Dr. Erin Jablonski and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Donna Ebenstein,” Stanton said. “They presented it to their students to see if any would be interested in taking it on as a project.”
Jablonski also serves on the Lewisburg school board.
“I was hoping the students could develop something that would allow Doug more mobility and the chance to be able to swim,” Stanton said. “He’s my baby and walks with me everywhere, and loves to swim.”
The challenge attracted senior biomedical engineering students Emma O’Shea and Grace Adams, and mechanical engineering senior Will Carcieri. The students were thrilled to work on the project and help make Doug’s life a little easier.
“We were really excited to be doing this,” O’Shea said. “I’ve always had an interest in animal prosthetics.”
While the three already had individual ideas they are working on for their senior project, they saw the opportunity to do something unique to help Doug.
“It’s something that we are doing on our free time,” said Carcieri.
“We usually meet at the end of our busy day in classes to discuss progress with Doug, and spend time with him, and unwind,” Adams said.
Their project is still in progress as they learn more about creating a prosthetic leg for an energetic dog.
“We started out with research by looking at exiting stuff online,” Carcieri said. “At this point we are still in the development process before going ahead with final design.”
“We have never built anything like this,” she continued. “We typically only work on hand and finger prosthetics for people, so this is definitely a unique challenge.”
Despite the challenges, all three agree that the best part of the project is being able to interact with Doug.
Thus far, the team has learned about Doug’s needs and researched animal prosthetics, building basic prototypes for testing using computer-aided modeling prototypes as well as 3D printing and manufacturing.
Carcieri explained that the students are part of an online organization that helps those in need of prosthetics called e-NABLE.
e-NABLE is an online global community of “digital humanitarian” volunteers who are using 3D printers to make free and low-cost prosthetic upper limb devices for children and adults in need.
“Being involved with e-NABLE we’ve been able to make prosthetics for people here in this area, but this was our first attempt at an animal prosthetic,” Carcieri said.
O’Shea said that in working through e-NABLE, “If we have a design that really works we could post it to the e-NABLE website, and it could possibly be used nationwide.”
O’Shea said the access to technology has really helped with the process.
“For our first prototype we used a 3D printer, however the printers we had access to couldn’t produce an adequate prototype,” she said.
Adams said the university had a larger 3D printer they were able to use for their first prosthetic prototype.
“It’s in the university’s fabrication lab and it was new to the university when we were given permission to use it,” added Adams.
As the year-long project continues, the team of senior students will work on more precise prototyping and ensuring the design will support Doug without inhibiting his energetic lifestyle, or causing any irritation to the stub on his right leg.
“Our primary concern is that we hope we can design something that he will like, and will be able to wear full time, and enable him to swim and continue to be active,” Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.