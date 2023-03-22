MIFFLINBURG — The Good Time 4-H club held a meeting Sunday, March 12, at the Limestone Township Building. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Kooper Haines.

After the American and 4-H pledges — which were led by Tyler Reiff and Jayden Kessler — the club members talked about community service projects that they want to do, proposed fundraisers and an upcoming camping trip.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.