MIFFLINBURG — The Good Time 4-H club held a meeting Sunday, March 12, at the Limestone Township Building. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Kooper Haines.
After the American and 4-H pledges — which were led by Tyler Reiff and Jayden Kessler — the club members talked about community service projects that they want to do, proposed fundraisers and an upcoming camping trip.
New members Vera Walter and Hailee Kieffer were introduced to the members, and talked about their interests.
For a community service project, the club continued its collection of used postage stamps for “Stamps for the Wounded,” a program of the Veterans Administration Hospitals to bring hobby therapy to wounded veterans. The club also collected diapers and baby wipes for the diaper bank at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Lewisburg.
The Good Time 4-H Club meets once a month. For information on joining, contact Arielle Halpern at abh5386@psu.edu.
