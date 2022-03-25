Perhaps the most telling component of the recent surprise announcement that Hendrick Motorsports will be entering a NASCAR Cup series car in the 2023 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the fact that no drivers for the effort have been announced.
Hendrick Motorsports will be teaming with NASCAR, IMSA and Goodyear to enter a modified Chevrolet Camaro Cup car in the Garage 56 category in the famed French endurance race.
According to a press release issued by the Hendrick team, the Garage 56 class was created in 2012, and permits just one car per year to enter the category. Its purpose is to allow for the testing of new technology, and to showcase innovation.
In other words, Garage 56 entries do not compete for the victory at Le Mans. So why would Hendrick and NASCAR opt to enter a car in the category?
My guess is it’s a way to generate some extra publicity for NASCAR, and to test the waters for further international expansion. NASCAR already operates both European and Mexican divisions. Its top series has not traveled abroad since staging exhibition races in Japan, in the late 1990s.
Longtime Hendrick employee, and former Jimmie Johnson crew chief, Chad Knaus will lead the effort, in conjunction with the Action Express Racing IMSA team.
Hendrick already has a working relationship with the Action Express team as Knaus leads the team’s part-time second IMSA sports car entry, which features Johnson as a driver.
While no drivers for the Hendrick Le Mans entry have been announced, I am fairly confident Johnson will lead the team. Since retiring from Cup competition, Johnson has made it clear the 24 Hours of Le Mans is an event he would like to race in before stepping away from driving.
By driving in a category at Le Mans in which he will not be a factor for the overall victory, Johnson will save himself from any embarrassment of not running competitively. And after his less-than-stellar attempt at becoming an IndyCar driver, this seems the perfect fit for a seven-time champion who still wants to drive fast cars.
With a focus on competing at Le Mans, I would venture to guess that Johnson’s career as an IndyCar driver will come to an end after this season. In fact, IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi is already eyeing top-notch replacements, including Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward.
With the exception of his strong IndyCar oval debut this past Sunday in Texas, Johnson has floundered as an IndyCar driver. However, he has nothing to hang his head about. I laud the seven-time Cup champion for branching out into another series. He should’ve made the move while he was younger, although that would’ve likely resulted in him not racking up so much Cup series hardware.
So who is likely to join Johnson in the Hendrick Le Mans entry? I’m guessing you can rule out any current Cup driver, given the rigors of that division’s schedule.
Could Hendrick team leader Jeff Gordon join his former teammate Johnson in sharing driving duties at the endurance classic?
There are plenty of other possibilities as well, including road racing ace Mike Rockenfeller, who has teamed with Johnson in the Action Express Racing car. That team’s full-time driver, Brazilian Pipo Derani, is also likely a leading candidate for the ride. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Johnson pull another one of his friends, Brazilian IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, into the program.
Kanaan has competed at Le Mans in the past, and given that he now only races in the Indy 500 for the open wheel series, it would be a perfect fit for him to join Hendrick’s journey to Le Mans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.