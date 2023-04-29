LEWISBURG — Eight candidates are each hoping to fill five open seats on the Lewisburg Area School District school board.
Incumbents on the ballot on the May 16 municipal election are Erin Jablonski, Cory Heath, Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Jordan Fetzer. All four candidates have crossed filed as Democrats and Republicans.
Board member Virginia Zimmerman is not running for another term.
The four are being challenged by Ashley Anne Grant, Laura Graver, Justin Madaus and Ross Muir. All have cross filed.
According to the Union County Election's Office, the candidates who are the top-five vote getters on the Republican side of the ballot will move on to the November election, as will the top five vote getters on the Democratic side.
"The primary financial issue we face is that, relative to other districts in the area, we have a very high local burden in terms of district revenue," Jablonski said. "Approximately 75% of the district budget comes directly from local sources, such as the school tax that is based on property value. If the total dollars provided to districts by the state were allocated via the fair funding formula, Lewisburg would get a greater proportion of our budget from state sources and be able to lessen the burden on local taxpayers."
Heath said the major issues facing the district are almost always funding and finances.
"We have a never-ending supply of priorities and a long wish list, with a very limited resource list," he said. "Virtually everything we do as a board is constrained by finances and being the best stewards of the public's money we can be."
On the issue of school funding Heath admits to not having a solution to this issue.
"I believe I know what does not work, but I am far less confident of how to resolve the issue," he said. "What does not work is the current funding formula. As a district, Lewisburg receives significantly less state/federal funding than any of our neighboring districts. This results in about 75% of our $40 million annual budget being local tax dollars."
In the past several years, he said the district has been able to manage some "significant expenditures/improvements" through a combination of retiring debt service and funding new borrowing, due to favorable interest rates.
"Those favorable conditions do not currently exist," Heath added.
Incumbent Tara Unzicker-Fassero said she wants to continue representing the Lewisburg area community.
Unzicker-Fassero noted her passion for providing learning opportunities for students.
"I am worried about some of the distractions that are getting in the way of education," she said. "Drugs are an issue in our schools. Vaping is becoming very common among teens and they are hard to detect and keep out of the schools. The drugs are not helping kids with the social and emotional issues that are also not being addressed."
Unzicker-Fassero also believes there needs to be a restructuring of the elementary grade levels.
"We will be looking at changes in administration as we hire a new assistant superintendent and assistant principal," she said. "Most importantly, we need to individualize education to help students achieve to their highest ability whether that be college, a trade or technical school, military, or a job post graduation. Most of these issues can be addressed by working together and thinking outside the box. We need to listen to our students and let them be apart of the solution."
She said there needs to be alternate school funding sources.
"We cannot keep asking taxpayers to pay more when they are also reeling from the last few years as well as already paying some of the highest taxes in the state," she said. "The state needs to find a fair funding formula for schools.
"This is absurd when we have a so many tax exempt businesses," Unzicker-Fassero continued. "Evangelical hospital, the prison, Bucknell, the Miller Center/YMCA are just a few. None of these are involved in a PILOT with the school. We need to replace the revenue that has been lost. The latest is Country Cupboard. We need to get creative and maybe be more bold in asking for help from the community in a different way than raising taxes."
Fetzer also believes current financial times are proving a challenge.
"In the Lewisburg district, there is a rise in tax-exempt properties," he said. "While we certainly welcome these tax-exempt organizations, the rising financial burden then falls on individual families. With the recent purchase of the Country Cupboard restaurant by Evangelical Hospital, the Lewisburg School District saw over $75,000 in taxes come off the tax rolls that is no longer being paid to the district."
Grant, who was a fifth-grade teacher in Philadelphia from 2012 through 2015, believes it will be a challenge for the district to continue its academic excellence on a tight budget.
"I believe it would be crucial to talk to different community members to prioritize spending options and evaluate competing new initiatives," she said. "Additionally, I could contribute my knowledge based on what we know from the field about what works to improve student outcomes, such as investigating the evidence behind potential curricula."
Graver believes financial increases — and a shrinking tax base — across the board is one of the major issues the district is facing.
"LASD receives the least amount in Basic Education Funding (BEF) per student among the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) districts," Graver said. "Our options, simply stated, are to cut the budget, raise taxes or find new funding sources. I am running to raise awareness of our current financial situation and relentlessly pursue new funding sources for our district.
She said raising taxes isn't the solution.
"While I am a proponent of legislation that keeps funding closer to students through school choice, our current governor has proposed ideas that distribute more funding through our inequitable model,' Graver said. "For now, Lewisburg must explore creative options to maximize local funding sources without raising taxes on our residents. LASD should also be prepared to take advantage of proposed state programs to retain and hire teachers, the heartbeat of our outstanding district."
Madaus also said funding for schools is the major issue facing the district.
"As a board member, I'd always be looking for ways to be more efficient with our resources while also looking for alternative avenues to increase resources," Madaus said. "Further, I think it's important to engage the community in consistent education about the resources needed to improve and invest in our children's education. I would also continue to advocate for increases in funding from state and federal sources," added Madaus.
He believes property taxes and school funding is an issue which should be addressed by the state government.
"My focus would be advocating for the state to live up to the promise made in the Pennsylvania constitution and provide adequate funding to ensure the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public education in Lewisburg," Madaus said.
And challenger Ross Muir said he's running for school board as a parent.
Muir believes the major issues facing the district are uncertain.
"While I can't predict the specifics of future issues," he said. "I can comment in general. If a controversial issue presents itself to me, I believe that it's important to remember three main things. One, whoever is bringing up their point has a right to be heard and should be given the opportunity to present their side on a given subject. Two, I think it's important to understand that it's ok to disagree with someone while still coming to a mutually beneficial outcome. Third, with all controversial issues, all (board) members should remember why we are all here in the first place; our foundation should be built upon wanting the absolute best for the students, the employees of the district and the taxpayers who fund it. If we can start every discussion from a common foundation, I believe that the best days are ahead for Lewisburg."
On the issues of property taxes and school funding, Muir doesn't think taxpayers should share the full brunt of school funding.
"If elected, I plan to consider as many options as possible for funding our tremendous school district," he said. "I believe in the people and the employers of our great community and I know that they want the best for their children and community as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.