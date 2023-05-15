MILTON — Father John Hoke, of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, posed a single question to those gathered Saturday afternoon in Brown Avenue Park for the annual 4 Paws Sake PA dog festival.
“Did you know that dogs have been domesticated for how many years?” he asked.
Some of the dogs barked out their responses. Owners also shouted a few guesses, ranging from 300 to 2,000 years.
“For 19,000 years there have been people like you running around with dogs,” said Hoke, before performing a blessing on approximately 20 dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds “May almighty God teach us to love them as God loves us. May we treat them as special gifts from God.”
Some of the dogs were slightly skeptical of the water coming from Hoke, while other dogs — like Finn the husky — approached the blessing with great zeal, attempting to lap up the drops directly from his hands.
“Finn was a teeny tiny puppy when he came to us. He needed a liver shunt because he would have died without the surgery. We held a special fundraiser for him and he was able to get the surgery and, as you can see, he is thriving and amazing,” said Angie Cooper, 4 Paws Sake president. “Everybody always loves the blessing.”
Dogs also received a specialized goodie bag after each blessing.
This was the second time that 4 Paws Sake PA hosted a dog festival, with the first being held at the Purple Cow Winery in Bloomsburg. The festival provided entertainment for both people and four-legged friends alike, including live music, vendors, a dog fashion show, and presentations about sled dogs and therapy dogs.
“We’d been planning this for about a year,” said Cooper. “I want to say we have about 15 volunteers here today.”
Established in 2019, 4 Paws Sake PA aims to save lost, neglected, abused and forgotten animals, and works closely with the Borough of Milton to complete its mission.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.