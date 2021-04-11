SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Farrukh Nabiyev, a Class of 2022 physics major in the engineering program from Pikesville, Md., has been named a Newman Civic Fellow.
Nabiyev will join 212 students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the 2021 cohort of fellows appointed by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. The students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
Nabiyev is active in Susquehanna’s Student Government Association. Last year, he served as the SGA liaison for sustainability, through which he worked closely with the university’s sustainability coordinator and sustainability committee. His work with the committee demonstrated his ability to engage with university leadership and represent diverse student views, while also disseminating information to his SGA peers and the entire campus community.
He worked closely with campus staff to increase awareness of and participation in the annual Eco Challenge initiative. Last year, Nabiyev also proposed new opportunities for students to participate locally in the Black Lives Matter movement.
Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides fellows with a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Each year, fellows participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities to help provide them with the skills and connections they need to create large-scale positive change. The cornerstone of the fellowship is the Annual Convening of Fellows, which offers intensive skill-building and networking over the course of two days. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.