WATSONTOWN — The Hagenbuch family and descendants will gather for a genealogical presentation, cemetery tour and historical German church service at a 75th reunion starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
After a service led by Mark Hagenbuch, there will be a cemetery tour of numerous family graves. The reunion will continue with a visual genealogy presentation titled "One Family Together" and a potluck lunch.
Confirmed attendees will include descendants of different children of Andreas Hagenbuch who in 1737 emmigrated from Grossgartach in present-day Germany.
For full event information, visit www.hagenbuch.org. Inquiries may be directed to Andrew Hagenbuch at info@hagenbuch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.