Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
Nov. 28: Traffic warning, 10 a.m., Fairground at Old Turnpike roads; traffic warning, 2:06 p.m., North 15th at St. Paul streets; theft, 6:59 p.m., Hardwood Drive; suspicious circumstance, 10:27 p.m., Equestrian Lane, East Buffalo Township.
Nov. 27: Criminal mischief, 8:11 a.m., Hardwood Drive; child custody dispute, 9:39 a.m., South Fifth Street; criminal mischief, 12:52 p.m., Linden Road, East Buffalo Township; dispute, 2:11 p.m., Hardwood Drive; juvenile issue, 6:03 p.m., North Fifth Street; domestic, 6:25 p.m., West Market Street; motorist assist, 10:02 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moser Lane.
Nov. 26: Animal issue, 8:05 a.m., 15th street at the rail trail; false alarm, residential, 9:05 a.m., Sunnyside Drive; traffic arrest, 9:43 a.m., Market Street at North Derr Drive; assist fire agency, 11:48 a.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 11:52 a.m., Mahoning Street, Milton; phone call request, 6:47 p.m., police headquarters; be on the lookout, 7:17 p.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; missing person, 8:47 p.m., State Police at Selinsgrove.
Nov. 25: Fight in progress, 2:04 a.m., Market Street; criminal mischief, 12:21 p.m., Fairground Road; information, 12:54 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 1 p.m., St. Mary street; reckless operation, 9:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road, East Buffalo Township; noise complaint, 10:29 p.m., North Third Street.
Nov. 24: Commercial motor vehicle, 8:23 a.m., North Derr Drive and Market Street; traffic warning, 8:26 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 8:37 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 8:51 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 9:02 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; assist other agency, 9:30 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; 911 open line, 9:33 a.m., St. Paul Street; traffic warning, 9:43 a.m., St. Paul at North 15th streets; phone call request, 10:16 a.m., police headquarters; traffic arrest, 10:18 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 10:38 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 10:40 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 10:57 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; commercial motor vehicle, 11:35 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 11:41 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Smoketown Road; traffic arrest, 12:19 p.m., Buffalo Road; non-injury accident, 1:12 p.m., West Market Street at North 11th Stret; non-reportable accident, 1:54 p.m., North Second Street; non-reportable accident, 2:31 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Hillcrest Lane; phone call request, 7:15 p.m., police headquarters; panic alarm, 9:18 p.m., Reitz Boulevard; traffic warning, 9:35 p.m., Route 15 at Cardinal Street; phone call request, 9:37 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard; traffic warning, 11:48 p.m., Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 11:59 p.m., Stein Lane.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 7:37 p.m. Nov. 24 along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County, and arrested a Roaring Branch man for DUI.
Troopers said a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Anthony Cohick, 64, crashed and Cohick was determined to be under the influence. An investigation continues.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Two persons were transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash at 2:37 p.m. Nov. 27 along Middle Road at Route 880, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
A 2018 Subaru Forester driven by Wayne R. Jacobs, 26, of Milton, was traveling east when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a southbound 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Gary L. Taylor, of Allenwood, police reported. Taylor and a passenger sustained suspected injuries and were transported to Geisinger-Jersey Shore, police said.
Jacobs will be cited, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — An 89-year-old Montoursville man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after his vehicle crashed in a work zone at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 27 along Warrensville Road, south of Mosteller Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
David S. Bailey was traveling south in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, which left the right lane and went across the center line between two road closure signs and struck a stone pile, police reported. Bailey was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury, it was noted. He will be issued a warning for obedience to traffic-control device warning of hazardous conditions.
Vehicle vs. deer
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 9:46 p.m. Nov. 24 along Route 654, east of Manleys Lane, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
A 2012 Chevrolet Express driven by Eileen T. McDermott, 34, of Montoursville, was traveling west when it struck the deer, police reported. McDermott was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 8:25 a.m. Nov. 23 along route 220 southbound at the West Fourth Street on ramp, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC driven by an unnamed person was traveling south in the left lane when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers cited a Trout Run man and woman following an alleged domestic.
The incident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 28 along Schmouder Drive, Jackson Township, Lycoming County. A 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were cited after they engaged in a physical altercation while arguing.
Harassment
MONTGOMERY — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman, both of Montgomery.
The incident was reported at 2:38 p.m. Nov. 27 along Broad Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County. The two allegedly struck one another during a verbal altercation.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Responding to a welfare check, state police allegedly found controlled substances.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:14 p.m. Nov. 21 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Kimberly Lowe, 44, of Williamsport, and Mantee Williams, 55, of Harrisburg, were charged, police noted.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The bank card of a 20-year-old Milton woman was lost and later used to purchase items at a store.
Troopers said the incident was reported between noon and 11 p.m. Nov. 26 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township. The blue USAA bank debit card was allegedly used to steal $106.74, $91.15 and $213.48. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 48-year-old Hughesville man was allegedly obtained to file for an unemployment claim.
The incident was reported between Nov. 17 and 4:34 p.m. Nov. 24 along Blue Sky Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
