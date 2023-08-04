Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Jessica Marie Boop, 35, Millmont, two years probation for theft by false deception .
• Trae William Doebler, 30, Winfield, six months probation on DUI first offense.
• Shane Alan Murray, 37, Mifflinburg, two years probation on criminal trespass breaking into structure.
• Jacob Ryan Oseneek, 25, Frederick, Md., 12 months to five years confinement for theft by deception or false impression.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 2 along Interstate 180, north of Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2022 Ford F6500 Super Crew driven by Corey Boysha, 31, of Bloomsburg, had a tire blow out, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and strike a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jason Young, 42, of Beavertown, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10 p.m. Aug. 1 along Colonel John Kelly Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 Ford GT driven by Young lost control and struck a tree. Young was cited with careless driving.
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An 18 year old from Quakertown sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:06 p.m. Aug. 1 along Interstate 80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by Karlee Kelly attempted to exit the roadway into an emergency crossover. The vehicle struck a guide rail and grass embankment. Kelly was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Linda Hendershot, 53, of Muncy, reported being scammed out of $1,000.
The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1 along Muncy Exchange Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Hit and run
SELINSGROVE — Troopers said Kevin Buchanan, 52, of Middleburg, fled the scene after the trailer of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving struck an illegally parked 2016 Ford Explorer.
The incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. July 27 in the Weis parking lot, Selinsgrove.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Conestoga Wood, of Beaver Springs, reported vandalism to a picnic table.
The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. June 10 at 330 Snyder Ave., Spring Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Vehicle theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Williamsport boy was charged after troopers said he stole a Chrysler Grand Cherokee owned by a 66-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred between 11 p.m. July 17 and 5:30 a.m. July 18 along Rural Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 56-year-old Milton woman was charged after troopers said she was found to be in possession of drugs during a traffic stop conducted at 11:17 p.m. May 20 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
