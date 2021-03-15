HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will present its 31st annual festival June 11-13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
Seventeen bands will perform. The BBA will also continue its onsite camping program for RV’s and tent campers. New this year is the expansion of camping to a Thursday arrival.
Tickets for the event are available online through Brown Paper Tickets and by mail order.
The annual Audition Concert will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, with gates opening at 2 pm for those wanting to attend the Audition Concert and the Friday Festival.
At 6 pm, the official festival activities will begin with The Uptown Music Collective Blues Performance Group.
Other performers will include Nate Myers from Harrisburg, Kat Riggins from Florida and Noah Wotherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Saturday, June 12, lineup begins with the BBA Audition Concert Solo/duo and band winners. These musicians selected from Friday’s Audition Concert will deliver a full set of blues and move on to eligibility to compete in the Memphis-based International Blues Challenge, IBC.
Saturday Performers will include Mickey Junior of Philadelphia, Lower Case Blues Band from Delaware, the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Cash Box Kings from Chicago, Trudy Lynn ofrom Houston and Rev. Peyton and his Big Damn Band.
Sunday, June 11, festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the Billtown Gospel Revue.
Sunday performers will include Clarence Spady of Scranton, Jason Ricci, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88's, from Los Angeles.
