WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has announced the recipients of the student achievement awards for its December graduates.
Due to pandemic-related restrictions, graduates who would have marched in winter commencement ceremonies have been invited to participate in combined Winter-Spring Commencement ceremonies in May.
Local student award winners, their hometowns and academic majors are:
• Board of Directors’ Award, Isabelle R. Jean, Williamsport, occupational therapy assistant.
• Chef Leah Chase Excellence in Hospitality Award, Claudia M. Walling, Williamsport, baking and pastry arts.
• Occupational Therapy Assistant Faculty Award, Felicia Catherine Baker, Williamsport, occupational therapy assistant, and Kayla Nicole Kern, Cogan Station, occupational therapy assistant.
• Occupational Therapy Assistant Major Award, Andrea M. Phillips, Bloomsburg, occupational therapy assistant.
• Occupational Therapy Assistant Major Award, Isabelle R. Jean, Williamsport, occupational therapy assistant; and Elizabeth J. Wellar, Lock Haven, occupational therapy assistant.
• Penn College Machine Shop Faculty Award, Joshua Andrew Sweeney, Muncy, manufacturing engineering technology.
• Alfred L. Hauser Sr. Memorial Award, pEric P. Malcein, Benton, automated manufacturing technology.
• Heavy Construction Equipment Faculty Award, Brandon Michael Daldo, Allenwood, heavy construction equipment technology: operator and technician emphases.
