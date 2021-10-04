LEWISBURG — The Cookie Dude has been producing their namesake baked goods to rave reviews for the last five years.
Dan MacArthur, The Cookie Dude owner, said a loyal following developed among customers over that time. Cookies from The Cookie Dude were available at pop-up shops, festivals and made for special occasions.
The idea of a brick-and-mortar shop loomed in the background since the start, MacArthur said. The timing would have to be right and a minimum threshold of orders would have to be reached to make such a place practical.
“Around Valentine’s Day, a mother called and said, ‘Hey, could (we) do a last-minute delivery?’” MacArthur said. “I said, ‘Yes, absolutely.’”
The mom posted her compliments on social media.
“We went from three orders on Valentine’s Day to 17 orders on Valentine’s Day,” MacArthur said. “We didn’t slow down the rest of the semester.”
It was good, he added, to have a bit of a “fan base” and not start from scratch as they took action toward opening a cookie and gourmet food shop.
MacArthur noted that during their first five years, The Cookie Dude product came from a state-inspected home kitchen. He speculated that the state gained expertise in certifying home bakeries thanks to the large number among the Amish.
“Those rules extend to potential cookie makers,” MacArthur said. “As long as you stay within a narrow scope. All we were doing were cookies, brownies and baked goods. We weren’t doing ice cream. That takes a different level of inspection.”
MacArthur, who referred to as himself as the “Chief Dude,” said they offer a mix of traditional and unique flavors. Chocolate chip, snickerdoodles and sugar cookies with sprinkles were among the standards.
Other flavors were a little out of the ordinary but in line with the wit of the one-time sportswriter and creative writing expert.
“We have chocolate crinkle,” he added. “Then during the holidays, we do chocolate crinkle with peppermint buttercream inside, drizzled with ganache, topped with candy canes. We call it Santa Farts.”
Pop culture references can be seen in the names of some of the cookies, including nods to The Big Lebowski, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and others. Scary-face cookies, the image associated with Scream, awaited deliveries.
“If I hear a funny song lyric, I think what can we do with that,” MacArthur noted. “The lemon shortbread is called The Guilded Ladies after The Golden Girls because somebody told me they look like something a grandma would make.”
Travel also proved to be a business inspiration for The Cookie Dude.
While in Sacramento, Calif., MacArthur said a visit to a spice shop was a reminder that Lewisburg needed a place where fresh spices could be available. Similarly, Toronto, Ont. and the state of Florida have plenty of places where bulk foods are available. Both are now available at the 335 Market St. location.
MacArthur said olive oils, imported salts, balsamic vinegars and gourmet items produced by other small businesses.
“We try to bring in people who feel as passionate about the things they do as I do about cookies,” MacArthur said. “I’m the head baker, but I also found myself being drawn to the idea of bulk and gourmet food.”
Maple syrup, produced in whiskey barrels by a family in Wellsboro, was available. MacArthur noted that liquors used in some of the cookies is baked off or is in such small amounts as to be inconsequential.
Special orders, of course, are always still available.
