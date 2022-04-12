College hosts career roundtable

WILLIAMSPORT — Students eyeing careers in applied technology — particularly the manufacturing, health care and energy components of the workforce — got authoritative guidance during a Pennsylvania College of Technology-hosted roundtable on April 7.
The event was sponsored by Energy Transfer, which owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, and drew on the expertise and the experience of six panelist.
Offering their perspective were: State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23); Matthew D. Fisher, Williamsport Area School District’s director of career and technical education; Jason C. Fink, president and CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce; Steven P. Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania; Shannon L. Massey, senior vice president and general manager, Lycoming Engines; and Shannon M. Munro, the college’s vice president for workforce development.
Penn College proved a fitting locale for the discussion, as its curricular portfolio and job-search tools reflect the breadth of careers spotlighted during the conversation.
“My advice would be to help a student as early as possible with a broad array of options so they can make the best decisions based on their interests,” said Munro, whose purview includes the college’s Plastics Innovation and Resource Center, Clean Energy Center and Apprenticeship Center. “People ask, ‘Is a degree worth it?’ It certainly is, if you pick the right one, and we have a ton of opportunity here to do that.”
“On this campus, we can do an interest inventory with students that don’t have an idea of what they want to do as a career,” she added. “We have 100 degrees here, certainly a lot to choose from, so if they don’t have an idea, we are able to help.
“Those types of things on the front end are really critical for helping students, hopefully earlier than high school, to make the right decision about their career path early on. Because we don’t want somebody realizing two years in that this wasn’t the right path. I think it’s also critical that, once somebody has an idea about where to start their path, they go and job-shadow the employers, talk to people who are in that career, learn from them and ask questions.”
She also pointed to the success of the college’s pre-apprenticeships, offered to high school students, and its apprenticeship offerings for those who are already employed.
“Pre-apprenticeship is a program to help people who are undecided about a career path understand the opportunities in a certain sector,” said Munro, who noted that her own work history is scattered among 14 positions in a variety of disciplines. “The entire focus of that program is to help people understand all of the occupations that might be available.
“So if you’re working in advanced manufacturing, you could be an accountant or you could be in culinary, as some companies now offer food options to their employees. A student may choose to go to college, the military or go straight to work. But they will do so having a broad knowledge of the kinds of opportunities that are available.”
Yaw, whose own career led from dairy farming to law school to the Legislature, stressed that a proper foundation — an openness to learning and a commendable work ethic — can support a diversity of experience.
“I think it’s pretty clear that half the people up here started off doing something else, and I think the key that we need to tell students is, they need to have a good base. If you have a good base, you can go all different directions. You may start off as an equipment operator and you may end up doing something else. You have to have that base, and then you can go ‘wherever.’”
Yaw, who chairs the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, also expressed his frustration that government funding for technical education hasn’t reflected talk of the acknowledged benefits.
“The technical part is where it’s happening. That’s where jobs are created,” the senator said. “Our placement rate here is about 98%, which means that we have students that get jobs. We trademarked, several years ago, the phrase ‘degrees that work.’ Now you can play with those words and pick and choose whatever it means, but our goal is to train people to go out into the workforce.”
