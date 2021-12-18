WILLIAMSPORT — Registration for "Girl Power," a career program for girls in grade 9, will be open through mid-January.
The program begins Monday, Jan 24 and is offered by Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT). It concludes Sunday, April 24. Registration is open through Sunday, Jan. 16 at www.pct.edu/girl-power. Call K-12 Outreach at Penn College at 570-320-8003 for more information.
Participants will gather twice a month: during a Monday evening virtual session and a Sunday afternoon on-campus event, to develop leadership skills, learn time-management strategies, strengthen oral communication skills, network with like-minded girls from other area schools, and explore diverse career options in architecture, automotive, manufacturing and more.
“At Penn College, we believe it is important to show girls that it is possible to break the mold,” said Tanya Berfield, director of K-12 Outreach. “Stereotypes related to career opportunities are meant to be challenged, and by doing so, they have more career options, potential for a higher salary, and job satisfaction.”
Sponsors include the JEM Group, Caliber Collision, The RPM Foundation and Gemini/KB Systems.
