DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Systems will host a community drive-thru flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at Geisinger Hughes Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville.
Flu shots will be available at no charge for anyone age 3 or older in Montour County. They are being provided by Geisinger’s health and wellness, primary care and pediatrics teams. Preregistration is not needed, but loose-fitting clothing and facial masks are required.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that everyone age 6 months and older annually get vaccinated against the flu. Caregivers for children between 6 months and 3 years old, who cannot be vaccinated at the drive-thru event, should make an appointment with their pediatrician’s office.
Visit geisinger.org/flunews for a full list of flu shot locations.
