When Joey Logano claimed the 2018 NASCAR Cup series
championship, I switched the television off before his celebratory interview. That was the first time in three decades which I did not stay tuned in to watch the championship celebration, and there were several reasons why I was so disenchanted that day.
First, Logano is a dirty driver. He has proven time and time again that he will crash anyone and then just laugh about it.
Second, I believe the driver who is crowned champion should be the individual who ran strong throughout an entire season, and not someone who barely hung on through the playoffs and then bashed their way into the final four.
If the driver who was the best over the entire season is the champion this year, then Denny Hamlin will be celebrating Sunday in Phoenix as he’s won seven times in 2020. Unfortunately, nine-time 2020 race winner Kevin Harvick choked at Martinsville and didn’t make the final four.
Hamlin won at Phonenix last year, and he won at the track in 2012.
While Hamlin may be the statistical favorite to win the championship, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott are certainly the underdogs. However, both have had solid seasons, each winning four times.
It’s a bit ironic that Elliott is going up against Logano, Hamlin and Keselowski for the championship. Elliott is by far the series most popular driver, and the other three are among NASCAR’s least popular.
There’s no doubt who the majority of NASCAR fans — myself included — will be cheering for on Sunday. It would be huge for the sport if the series most popular driver, and the son of a legend, would win the championship.
Unfortunately, I have a feeling I will once again be switching off the television as soon as the race ends. After all, Logano won at Phoenix in the spring. And his 2020 season mirrors 2018, when he really wasn’t a factor for most of the season but still claimed the big prize.
In the Xfinity series, Chase Briscoe is the favorite to win the championship as he’s won nine times this season. I’m pulling for Briscoe and believe he will claim the crown. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen before, the driver who has the best season doesn’t always win the championship in NASCAR’s final-four format.
If Briscoe doesn’t win the championship, I’m hoping Justin Allgaier can pull it off. He’s been close to winning the championship several times in the past and would certainly be a deserving driver as he’s won three times this season. Of the four title contenders in the Xfinity series, Allgaier has the best record at Phoenix as he won this race last year, and he also won at the track in 2017.
While Briscoe is the favorite to win the Xfinity title, Austin Cindric has been labeled by many as the man who could steal it from him. Cindric has five wins this season to his credit, and if he doesn’t win it on Saturday will certainly be the favorite in 2021.
The fourth man in the fight, Justin Haley, probably has the longest odds of winning. He does have three wins to his credit this season, but all have come on superspeedways.
Four solid drivers who have all run strong this season will be fighting for the championship in tonight’s truck series race.
There is no clear-cut favorite, but Brett Moffitt has a slight edge as he won the championship in 2018 and nearly repeated last season.
However, he hasn’t this season always been able to keep up with his teammate Sheldon Creed, who I believe will hoist the trophy tonight. Grant Enfinger — a four-time winner this season and a former ARCA champion — should also be in the mix tonight.
Of the four, Zane Smith is the least likely to win the championship. Although he is a protege of Jimmie Johnson — and someone I thought could be capable of replacing Johnson next season in the Cup series — Smith needs a little more experience before he is ready to claim a championship. I’ve already penciled he and Creed into the final four next year in the truck series.
