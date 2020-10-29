LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Nuclear Medicine Department recently earned reaccreditations from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in three areas: Nuclear Cardiology, General Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT.
Nuclear medicine tests are vital in the diagnosis and treatment of every major organ system in the body and covering a broad range of medical specialties.
For reaccreditation in all three areas of service several factors are taken into consideration: the training and experience of the technologist performing the examination, the type of equipment used, and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure. All of these contribute to positive patient outcomes.
Accreditation by the IAC indicates that Evangelical Community Hospital Nuclear Medicine has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with the published standards. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the hospital to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.
The reaccreditation term is three years, at which time the department will be evaluated again to ensure all standards continue to be met and patient care is at an excellent quality.
