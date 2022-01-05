SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) and Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) will hold auditions for new singers from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Main St., Selinsgrove.
SVYC is open to students in grades three through 12.
Preparatory Chorus, for grades 3 through six, will rehearse from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 24.
The Camerata, for students in grades five through nine, will rehearse from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 24.
Valley Singers, for high school students, will rehearse from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 24.
Rehearsals will be held at Sharon Lutheran Church.
The SVYC will hold a concert at the end of April.
Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) Auditions
SVC auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Singers are required to be vaccinated and wear singer masks, which are supplied by the chorale.
Auditions should be scheduled with Coleen Renshaw by calling 570-765-0637 or emailing coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
Former singers who want to be considered to move into Camerata or Valley Singers, should also contact Renshaw to schedule an audition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.