HARRISBURG - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 228 over six area counties, according to data released Saturday by the Department of Health. Two new deaths were reported, one in Northumberland County, the other in Columbia County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 69 in Northumberland County, 85 in Lycoming County, 24 in Snyder County, 23 in Union County, 20 in Columbia County and seven in Montour County.
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, reported Saturday morning that 37 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 of whom are in intensive care and four of whom are on ventilators.
Statewide, there are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. Of that number, 864 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide, 8,043 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health, along with 41 new deaths. The state has now reported 10,275 deaths.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 2,378 cases (126 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 1,401 cases (38 deaths)
- Union County, 1,568 cases (16 deaths)
- Columbia County, 1,401 cases (49 deaths)
- Snyder County, 885 cases (20 deaths)
- Montour County, 420 cases (15 deaths)
