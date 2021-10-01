LEWISBURG — Central PA Chamber of Commerce members were collectively awarded the organization’s Impact Award on Thursday.
The announcement was made at the chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall. It was postponed from February due to the lingering consequences of COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO, said the the theme of “perseverance” was fitting in view of what had happened since the last time an annual meeting was held.
“If your business is still here and helping and supporting others, you’ve made an impact,” Aikey said. “It is always difficult to make a decision on four people out of over 500. But when it came to this year and what everyone has been through in 2020, there was no doubt that everyone deserved to be a winner.”
The chamber ordinarily presents awards to four individual businesses. Instead, chamber staff distributed boxes to each table at the meeting, and asked each person to take a memento from the box and pass it on to a table mate. The entire gathering then made its way to a stage a the banquet hall for a group photo.
In opening remarks, Aikey also recalled how the decision was made to keep serving members during a time of challenges for all businesses. It was difficult to accept that certain businesses were ordered to shut down in-person operations, but the staff kept adapting and serving through the months of mandated closures.
Pastor Billy Robel, the Recovery Campus pastor for Recovery Church of Sunbury, addressed the meeting with some words of inspiration. He asked members to find a higher purpose for their business pursuits.
Robel’s story included memories of hiding from himself and others through alcohol and drug abuse. In periods of “clean time,” business growth became as much of an impairment to personal growth as alcohol and drugs had been.
A recent addition to the staff at Christ Wesleyan Church, Robel serves individuals who struggle with addictions as well as their families.
