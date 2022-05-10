WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology will hold three commencement ceremonies May 13-14, for the nearly 750 students who have petitioned to graduate following the spring semester.
At 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, a ceremony will be held for students from the School of Business, Arts and Sciences and the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
At 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, ceremonies will be held for students from the School of Engineering Technologies.
All ceremonies are ticketed and will be held at the Community Arts Center.
The student speakers for the three ceremonies will be: Caila Nicole Flanagan, May 13; Franchesca Cheyenne Ybarra, May 14 (morning); and Charlee Rianne Marshall, May 14 (afternoon).
Flanagan, of Danville, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration: management concentration, and an associate degree in business management. She will also be presented with the President’s Award for leadership and service to the college and a Penn College Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership and contributing to student life.
A dean’s list student, Flanagan has been active on campus as a resident assistant, lead Connections (student orientation) link, chair of the Wildcat Events Board, member of the Business Club and a student representative on the Middle States Self-Study committee.
Ybarra, of Williamsport, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in welding and fabrication engineering technology. She will also be presented with a Penn College Welding Faculty Award for exemplifying the college’s philosophy of excellence.
A dean’s list student, Ybarra has been a Work Study student, provided assistance in the Tutoring Center, participated in American Welding Society events, and promoted Women in STEM.
Marshall, of Snow Shoe, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in construction management. She will also be presented with the Construction Management Advisory Committee Achievement Award and a Penn College Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership and contributing to student life.
A dean’s list student, Marshall has been a senior resident assistant, president of the Construction Management Association and member of Penn College Women in Construction, the Student Government Association’s vice president for finance, a math tutor, and a member of the women’s cross-country and soccer teams. She also served as a volunteer women’s soccer coach. She had an internship with Hensel Phelps Co., Washington, D.C., where she will be employed as a project engineer after graduation.
The college will present a Distinguished Alumni Award to Larry A. Ward, a retired business owner who has supported the college in a variety of ways, including funding a complete renovation of the machining technologies center.
