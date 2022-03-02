WATSONTOWN — Groundwork for a food bank for students at the Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) Greater Susquehanna Center began during the college’s fall semester.
Susan Colon, LCCC adjunct professor, explained the Greater Susquehanna Student Food Bank is now filling a need among students. It has also furthered the college’s emphasis on community service.
The project, initially led by Colon, collected donations in the fall. The final project included setting up the food pantry for students on the go, single moms, students with jobs and the like.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner items are among the many items in demand. Foods come from many sources, such as a recent donation of blocks of mozzarella from a local cheese producer.
Snacks, beverages, school supplies and personal hygiene products are also distributed.
Colon said regular meals were a challenge for college students on financial aid who may not be able to afford a food plan.
Getting her Principles of Sociology students to take action in other areas was also an objective of the project.
“The biggest thing other than setting this up was to really get my students civically minded after they leave this class,” Colon said. “To get involved in things which are passions to them or they are interested in. Whether it be animal shelters or the elderly or other (interests).”
Students from the previous semester also had to write a paper about their experience. Spring semester students found the idea to be worthwhile.
Matthew Lorimer, of Muncy, in his second year at the college, said the effort showed that people care about the community and they are willing to reach out to people who need help.
Pam Wolfe, also a student, had worked in the restaurant industry.
“I just think it is a good idea,” Wolfe said. “A lot of us work full time and we come straight from work to class. We don’t have time to stop for food and it makes it nice.”
Colon credited the efforts of Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, for making the food pantry a success through added donations.
Future expansion could include donations of refrigeration equipment for fresh produce and other healthy food choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.