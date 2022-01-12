LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council's 2022 Members' Show will be on display Feb. 2 through March 30 at Gallery 225 at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
Representatives from the Artists' Guild and/or the Photography Club will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the gallery to answer questions and discuss the show.
This year’s show celebrates two milestones: The 10-year anniversary of the founding of our Artists’ Guild and the five-year anniversary of the Photography Club. “Nine Cakes,” an oil painting by Artists’ Guild member Simonne Roy honors these birthdays.
In addition to photographs, oils and watercolors, a wide variety of media will be represented, from acrylics to ceramics, from colored pencil to jewelry, from pen and ink to textile art. Individual pieces will be marked with a price, if they are available for sale.
Pieces on display are by professional as well as amateur artists, all of whom participate in one or both of the Lewisburg Arts Council’s special-interest groups, the Artists’ Guild and the Photography Club. For more information about either group, email guild@lewisburgartscouncil.com or visit LewisburgPhotoClub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.