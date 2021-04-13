LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced a series of upcoming screenings.
The following will be held:
• Blood Pressure Screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 4, at the Sunbury YMCA; 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Lewisburg YMCA's Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 25, at the Milton YMCA; and by appointment by calling Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
• Free Bone Density Screening, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For women over age 65, post-menopausal or pre-menopausal with risk factors. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Skin Cancer Screen, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive blood screening, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
