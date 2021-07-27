TURBOTVILLE — In keeping with federal mandates, Warrior Run School District students will be required to wear masks while riding on school buses.
During a discussion Monday on revising the district’s Health and Safety Plan, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack told the school board the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has mandated the wearing of masks on all forms of public transportation. Hack said school buses are considered by the federal government to be public transportation.
The revised plan includes mandating the wearing of masks on buses, as well as recommending all unvaccinated students and staff wear masks while in school.
Board member Gail Foreman, who also works as a bus driver in the district, said it was difficult for students to remain masked while on buses during the 2020-2021 school year.
“It was a tough year,” she said. “They are probably not going to keep the masks on (during the new school year).”
Foreman also expressed concern that students will not be masked at the bus stop, may not be masked in school, but will be required to mask when riding the bus.
Hack said the district’s Health and Safety Plan as a whole will constantly be under review, and additional changes will likely be made, as additional guidelines and mandates are released.
The board approved negotiating a potential Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) agreement with Union County and Gregg Township to cover a portion of the Great Stream Commons Complex through 2031.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s planning and economic development director, said acreage in the complex is under a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) — in which no property taxes are assessed for a 10-year period — through 2027. McLaughlin said the LERTA would mean taxes would not be assessed on any new development to occur on the property through 2031, a year determined through discussions with the board on Monday.
Like a KOZ, he said LERTAs are designed to incentivise development of vacant sites.
“We did not want to come back to the school board and ask for an extension of the KOZ,” McLaughlin said.
He explained that Great Stream Commons initially consisted of 640 acres. Of those, 166 were conveyed to Target years ago by the Union County Industrial Development Corporation, which has since folded.
In addition, McLaughlin said the Eye Center of Central Pennsylvania and a real estate firm have purchased some acreage. He noted the real estate firm recently sold its parcel to the Geisinger Health System.
Other acres have also been sold, McLaughlin said. He noted 57 acres being sold for industrial development and seven acres for development of a convenience store.
According to McLaughlin, River Run Foods, of Northumberland, is currently negotiating the potential purchase of 43 acres to develop a production location.
Board member Robert Hormell voted against negotiating the LERTA. Voting in favor were Doug Whitmoyer, Tamara Hoffman, Foreman, Linda Shupp, Danelle Reinsburrow and Daniel Truckenmiller.
Board members JJ Lyons and Jennifer Meule were absent from the meeting.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Esmeralda VanBuskirk, cook; Michelle Whitmyer, high school administrative assistant; Michael Geiger, high school custodian; Trisha Berry, middle school learning support.
• Hiring the following for positions or extracurricular activities: Jennifer Drouin, third grade teacher, $50,231; Kyle Brady, library media specialist, $57,814; Kristy Sones, high school counselor, $50,231; Pamela Miller, life skills paraprofessional, $11 per hour; Michelle Black, elementary food service, $10 per hour; Nathan Butler, athletic director, $10,000; Greg Watson, assistant athletic director, $5,000; Taylor Rhodes, instrumental music director, $3,460; Ryan Czekaj, assistant instrumental music director, $1,940; Kevin Myers, chorus director, $1,250; Elizabeth Snow, musical director, $2,250; Taylor Rhodes, assistant musical director, $1,000; Elizabeth Snow, drama coach, $1,125; Kevin Myers, stage manager, $1,040; Megan Seymore and Nicole Morgan, student council advisors, $945 each; Joel Ryder, yearbook, $2,500; Brian Shaffer and Scott Hoffman, National Honor Society, $250 each; Brent Gordner, FBLA, $500; Jason Reed and Rodney Keiser, Outdoor Club, $250 each; Rodney Keiser and Chloe Sees, TSA, $250 each; Rodney Keiser, Jason Reed, Jay Zeigler and Chloe Sees, Robotics, $250 each; Deb Waughen, FCCLA, $500; Brad Newlin and Nicole Watson, Class of 2022, $500 each; Class of 2023, Kip Hoffman, $400; Billie Jo Royles and Jenn Earnest, Class of 2024, $300; Kaitlyn Spriggle, Class of 2025, $200; Amy Bowers, middle school student council, $1,890; Matt Watts, middle school yearbook, $420; Joleine Bergmueller, middle school music director, $1,775; Patricia Kasel, Leo Club advisor, $450.
• Purchasing new middle school cafeteria furniture from Tanner Furniture, $53,904.32.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
