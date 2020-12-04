What do NASCAR Cup series champions Darrell Waltrip, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch all have in common? They’ve each won one of this country’s most famous late-model stock car races, the Snowball Derby.
Sunday marks the annual running of the prestigious race, held each year since 1968 at Five Flags Speedway, a half-mile asphalt track in Pensacola, Fla.
The race will be available on a pay-per-view basis by Speed51.com.
Wayne Niedecken won the inaugural running of the 300-lap race in 1968. In addition to the three past Cup champions, the list of Snowball Derby winners includes some of the biggest names in late-model stock car racing.
The list of past winners includes 1970 Daytona 500 winner Pete Hamilton, Donnie Allison, Gary Balough, Mickey Gibbs, Butch Lindley, Jody Ridley, Butch Miller, 2005 NASCAR truck champion Ted Musgrave, Rich Bickle, Gary St. Amant, Jeff Purvis, Wayne Anderson and current NASCAR “young guns” John Hunter Nemecheck, Christian Eckes and Noah Gragson.
Gragson earned the ire of many after his win in the 2018 race as he attempted to kiss a young woman who was presenting him with the trophy.
Two women have also won the Snowball Derby, former NASCAR truck series competitor Tammy Jo Kirk in 1994 and former NASCAR Xfinity Series racer Johanna Long in 2010.
Elliott’s first win in the Snowball Derby came in 2011. In 2013, he crossed the finish line first, but his car failed post-race inspection. As a result, he was stripped of the win and fellow current Cup series competitor Erik Jones was awarded the trophy for the second-consecutive year.
Jones also won the 2012 race, beating Kyle Busch to the finish line. Busch was so impressed with Jones’ skill that he eventually hired the then 16-year-old Jones to drive for his team in NASCAR’s truck series. He won that series championship in 2015, while driving for Busch.
While Elliott was disqualified in 2013, he claimed his second Snowball Derby trophy in 2015 after first-place finisher, and current Cup series driver, Christopher Bell was disqualified after his car failed post-race inspection.
Likely because the race is not sanctioned by a particular series — and teams compete in a variety of series which utilize different car specifications — the Snowball Derby has a history of the driver finishing first being disqualified because their car failed post-race inspection. I’m guessing the varied rules of the derby are what have caught many competitors out as they haven’t quite had their cars set up to the proper specifications.
Just last year, former ARCA race winner Travis Braden was handed the trophy after first-place finisher Stephen Nasse was disqualified when his car failed post-race inspection.
Elliott and Busch highlight the list of drivers entered in this year’s Snowball Derby. The two most recent NASCAR Cup champions are without a doubt the favorites to win.
Gragson is also on the entry list and should be a contender for the win. The list of challengers is filled with late-model stock car racers who should also mount a serious challenge for the victory. Braden and Nasse are among those entered.
Other drivers expected to challenge for the win include NASCAR truck series regular Grant Enfinger, 2019 NASCAR West champion Derek Kraus, two-time west champion Derek Thorn, Carson Hocevar, Casey Roderick, Chandler Smith, Bubba Pollard and Ty Majeski.
The Snowball Derby is on my top 10 list of automobile races I hope to one day attend. While I won’t be subscribing to Sunday’s pay-per-view online broadcast, I will be anxiously awaiting for the year in which I am able to attend the event either as a fan or a member of the media.
