BLOOMSBURG — The Institute for Culture and Society (ICS) of Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg is sponsoring a panel discussion, ICS Explores Climate Change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the McCormick Center, room 1303. The event is free and open to the public.
The presentation features local climate advocates, Jon Clark, the Appalachian regional coordinator for the Citizens' Climate Lobby, and Andrew Stuhl, associate professor and chair of the environmental studies and sciences department at Bucknell University, where he also serves as a leader with the Sunrise Movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.