LEWISBURG — Combining the offices of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) and the CommUnity Zone made perfect sense.
The commerce-oriented LDP and the nonprofit-focused CommUnity Zone will soon move from their respective office sites to 328 Market St., the one-time site of Pivot Physical Therapy and several previous ventures.
“Sharing space and collaborating all those kinds of things, we have been doing for the last couple of years and we have been doing it successfully,” said Cynthia Peltier, CommUnity Zone co-founder. “It proved to me that we could go the next step, which is make a commitment to each other to share space.”
Peltier said the CommUnity Zone and the LDP essentially have combined missions.
“We have always seen the success of the downtown as being reliant on the success of the entire region,” added Ellen Ruby, LDP executive director. “Likewise, the region’s success is reliant on the success of downtown. It is symbiotic.”
The LDP is currently in a former retail jeweler’s store while the CommUnity Zone is adjacent to the Campus Theatre. Working out of the same space was predicted to be a “win” for both.
“The synergy that is created when you are working together is pretty exciting,” Peliter said. “When you have more than one entity coming together you have many more ideas and creativity. Nobody has all the answers.”
Peltier was confident that the partnership could serve as a model, especially for nonprofits.
“We successfully collaborated through 2020,” Ruby said. “With Live from Lewisburg, we brought outdoor music back into Lewisburg during the pandemic. Lewisburg in Lights was also a 2020 initiative which is also going strong.”
Peltier acknowledged the time and talent of the Campus Theatre, a third partner. They have been using the theater’s “annex” for 10 years. The CommUnity Zone move less than a full block away will give the theater additional space.
Ruby said the move of the LDP from a space considered temporary from the start would free up a top-notch location.
“We’re sure we can work with somebody and help people come in and see that space,” Ruby said. “(We’ll) get someone in there quickly.”
The partners were working on details like the layout for the combined office, one which could encourage both collaborative work and individual efforts.
CommUnity Zone will likely move at the end of the month while the LDP will wait until after the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival. The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau also planned to share regional information from the newly repurposed office.
