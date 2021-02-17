WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Solar One team of Pattern Energy and Talen Energy announced that it is moving the Zoom Webinar previously scheduled for Thursday to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
The meeting is being rescheduled due to some members of the Montour Solar One team being impacted by weather-related challenges and an impending weather event that may cause access issues on the day of the event. Those who have already registered for the Feb. 18 event will be automatically registered for the new event.
This Zoom meeting will focus on the important topic of property values, in addition to general updates on the project.
Montour area residents, businesses and other interested parties are invited to join the town hall meeting by registering for the event via the following link: http://bit.ly/MS1Zoom2. Participants can register at any time. Once registered, participants will receive a secured link via email that they will use to get into the meeting. For those who prefer not to participate in the video portion of the meeting, a dial-in number will be provided.
Montour Solar One’s telephone town halls were conducted in October and November, and a Zoom event was hosted in December. This upcoming Zoom event is the latest public outreach event to share important information with the citizens of Montour County and answer questions from the community. A brief overview of the project and key facts will be provided, and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions during the roughly 45-minute event.
Montour Solar plans to bring $1 million in community benefits over the project’s operating life. It will also bring an economic boost to the area and create 125-175 construction jobs over the one-year construction period. More information regarding the Montour Solar One project can be found at https://montoursolar.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.