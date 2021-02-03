LEWISBURG — Ticketing and towing of cars impeding snow removal was scheduled to start after midnight Thursday along Market Street, Lewisburg.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, noted ticketing and towing of vehicles left in metered spots around downtown was also planned for the overnight. The effort of the borough and Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) may continue into the weekend and beyond.
“If we end up cleaning next week, based upon the no parking street sweeping schedule, they will definitely be ticketing and towing next week,” Lowthert said.
Where to put the most recent big snowfall emerged as a challenge in the days after the second big snow in about six weeks.
“Last storm in December, it took us about 15 hours to clean up Market Street and the metered side streets,” Lowthert said. “We expect it will be an all-night and all day effort (today) to get the downtown area open and cleaned. Then we have more storms which are apparently tracking our way.”
It was unclear when crews will be able to clean up remaining streets in the borough if they are treating roads over the weekend. There is also an issue of where to put it as traditional dump spots are almost filled.
“We have a heck of a lot snow in December,” Lowthert said. “Once we pull the snow off of Market Street, we are going to have to evaluate what storage locations we have remaining.”
Large mounds of dumped snow at Wolfe Field after the December storm was visible before the most recent storm. Wth limited places to dump snow, the options were shrinking.
“We used to be able to use the gravel lot along St. Mary Street across from the Little League field.” he added. “But that is private property and the property owner doesn’t allow us to dump anymore.”
The option of dumping snow in Hunt Park off St. Lawrence Street is possible, though Lowthert said the lack of a gravel inlet made it less usable for a snow dump. He added a temporary roadway could be helpful and trying it could be evaluated once Market Street is cleared.
Lowthert said the office has received calls, but fewer than after other storms. He speculated that people got used to borough snow removal operations after the mid-December snowfall.
“We got some calls from people who don’t like their driveways getting plowed in after they just got finished digging them out,” Lowthert added. “Every municipality gets that call initially. There’s not a whole lot we can do about it.”
Lowthert said the borough was hesitant to declare a “snow emergency” and noted the borough was still under an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our crews have been able to get out fairly quickly and maintain street passage,” Lowthert said. “If we declared a snow emergency, everyone would have to move their cars off the street. I’m not sure where a lot of people would put them if they did not have off-street parking.”
He added that a snow emergency could be considered if crews could not keep up with the rate of snowfall and emergency passage was impeded.
