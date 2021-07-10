RICKETTS — It’s not hard to notice the difference as you make your way into an old-growth forest, especially if you’re a routine visitor to Penn’s Woods.
Given the fact much of the commonwealth’s forests were logged during the boom of more a century ago, few tracts of old-growth forest are left. We, however, are fortunate that several are within a short drive of just about anywhere you may reading this from.
A tract exists as part of Ricketts Glen State Park in Luzerne, Sullivan and Columbia counties. Known more for its waterfalls, the park’s Evergreen Trail is often overlooked by visitors.
Coming in at about a mile, it’s an easy trail for just about anyone to take on and it features a number of kiosks with information about the old growth and the evolution of the forest. There’s little elevation along the trek and aside from some roots and easy ascents/descents, it’s easily navigable.
Towering white pine and hemlocks can be seen along the trail, some of which are centuries old. There’s also some rather impressive old-growth hardwood, including a tulip poplar featured at one of the bends in the trail.
Many of the evergreens, mostly the hemlocks, have fallen victim to the hemlock woolly adelgid and their naked spires tower over the forest floor, easily noticeable now that the foliage fills the crowns of remaining trees and surrounding hardwoods. Other giants have fallen onto the forest floor, providing another vantage point from which to marvel at their size.
Needless to say, this is a great trail for youngsters. What a great way to perhaps spark an interest in native trees, including the state tree — eastern hemlock — and Pa. history overall.
The Evergreen Trail is accessible at the Route 118 trailhead. There is a smaller parking lot on the south side of Route 118, but the trail is easily accessible from the larger lot that feeds the Falls Trail as well. It’s just a matter of using the existing crosswalk as you cross the highway.
Starting along Kitchen Creek, the first stop is at Adams Falls, another sometimes-overlooked gem of the park. It’s the final waterfall often mentioned as part of the Falls Trail but since it’s across the street, some skip it. It’s an interesting two-tiered fall that cascades into a smaller pool at the first vantage point, then a larger pool at the bottom, where a slide shoots the water into a big area surrounded by an ampitheater of rock.
Evergreen Trail technically starts just south of here and is well marked and blazed yellow.
For a wealth of information about the state park, visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/RickettsGlenStatePark/Pages/default.aspx.
