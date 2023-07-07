State Police at Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHSIP — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. June 24 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MONROE TOWNSHSIP — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. June 24 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by Bernard Strzelecki Jr., 62, of Sunbury, failed to slow for slow-moving traffic and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Crystal Malmgren, 26, of Sunbury. The Cruze then struck a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Jeffrey Gotschall, 54, of Wellsburg, N.Y.
Troopers reported citing Strzelecki with driving vehicle at safe speed, and Malmgren with required financial responsibility.
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:37 p.m. June 25 at Arby’s North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by James Zimmerman, 80, of Winfield, struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Daniel Nickoli, 33, of Harrisburg.
Zimmerman is then accused of leaving the scene without paying for his food or exchanging information with Nickoli. Zimmerman has been cited with duty to give information and render aid.
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — An 18 year old from McCLure sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:07 p.m. June 26 along Route 22, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Jaden Wagner attempted to steer a 2000 Ford Ranger to avoid striking a deer, when the Ford went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging two people following a physical altercation which occurred at 5:45 p.m. June 28 at 1700 Main St., Union Township, Snyder County.
Daniel Rohrbach, 43, and a 17-year-old Port Trevorton girl were charged as a result of the altercation.
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Corey Henry, 35, of Middleburg, was charged with public drunkenness after troopers reported responding to assist EMS when Henry was found lying along the roadway.
The incident occurred at 10:09 a.m. July 4 at 1185 Globe Mills Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Justin Dorman, 41, of Sunbury, was charged after troopers said he was found to be continuously entering the roadway after being warned to not do so.
The incident occurred at 3:24 a.m. July 3 at North Market and Bridge streets, Penn Township, Snyder County.
SPRING TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 49-year-old Beavertown man was charged after troopers said he was found to have taken $39,359.65 from the Midd West Youth Football and Cheer Association.
The incident was reported at 4:34 p.m. June 9 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.