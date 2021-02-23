TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District will offer in-person instruction five days per week beginning March 1.
The board on Monday approved an option for students to return to in-person instruction each weekday.
Prior to the vote, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack noted that following the holiday break, the district followed a mixed learning model in order to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
Immediately after the break, students whose last names started with the letter A through L attended in-person classes Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Wednesdays and Fridays, those students attended classes online, in real time.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, students whose last names started with M through Z attended classes in person. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those students attended classes online, in real time.
All students attended classes virtually on Mondays, following the holiday break.
For the month of February, all students attended classes online Mondays, and in person on the remaining days of the week.
Currently, Hack said COVID-19 case counts in the district are “well below” where they were prior to Thanksgiving, making full in-person instruction an option for families who wish to have their students educated in that manner. Families can still opt to have their students educated online, in real time or through cyber school.
Cooper Wilkins, the middle school student representative to the board, said most students will be happy to return to five days per week of in-person instruction. However, he said some students enjoy the mix.
Rebekah Fetterhoff, the senior class representative to the board, offered similar comments.
“When you’re home, it’s harder to find that self motivation, or self discipline, that you need to get that work done,” Fetterhoff said.
Hack and elementary Principal Nathan Minium both said elementary teachers will be glad to return to five days per week of in-person instruction.
In addition, Minium said more families are having their students return from full virtual instruction to in-person instruction.
At the start of the school year, he said 30 elementary students were enrolled in virtual, real-time instruction. That number is now down to 17.
Hack read a comment from Warrior Run Education Association President Michael Freeborn which said elementary teachers are hoping to get as many students back to in-person learning as possible.
The board approved the 2021-2022 athletic budget of $139,328. It was noted during the meeting that figure does not include salaries and benefits, and represents a slight increase over the previous year.
Athletic Director Nate Butler said the increase is primarily due to increasing fees for officials, as well as rental fees the district will have to pay as several district fields will be unable to be used due to an upcoming elementary construction and stadium renovation project.
Hack said home softball and baseball games, as well as track meets, will have to be relocated to other facilities in each of the next two seasons. In addition, five home football games will have to be moved to another venue for the upcoming fall season.
Butler said the district has tentatively secured another venue where the home football games will be played. He did not name the venue, however he said a reconstruction project will also be taking place there. That work is expected to be finished by the fall.
He noted that Warrior Run’s first several home games fall on weeks where the team from the possible rental venue will be playing away.
“Saturday afternoons are our second option,” Butler noted.
The board was expected on Monday to award contracts for construction of the proposed 99,000-square-foot elementary building project. However, Hack reported that the bid opening which was scheduled to take place earlier in the day has been pushed back by one day due to the district’s architects being impacted by Monday’s snow storm.
The board approved transferring $750,000 from the general to capital reserve fund. It was noted during the meeting that the issue was discussed during a recent committee session, with funds traditionally being transferred at the completion of the district’s annual audit.
The board also approved:
• The following retirements and resignations: Lisa Hollenbach, sixth-grade science/social studies teacher, at the end of the 2020-2021 school year; Brett Stamm, special education teacher, at the end of the 2020-2021 school year; James Collins, technology aide, effective June 4; Joyce Schaeffer, business manager, effective on or before April 16; and Shania Ackley, paraprofessional, effective March 3.
• The following coaches: Howie Raup, varsity baseball, $3,710 in 2021 and $3,810 in 2022; Matt Burrows, assistant varsity baseball, $2,755; Greg Watson, varsity softball, $3,510; Mikayla Griner, assistant varsity softball, $2,610; Corey Dufrene, assistant varsity girls track and field, $2,900; Jeremy Betz, assistant varsity boys track and field, $2,900; Elizabeth Klees, junior high field hockey, $2,160; Rob Ryder, junior high girls soccer, $2,200; Erin Butler, assistant junior high girls soccer, $1,710; and Jared Summers, junior high boys soccer, $2,160.
• A quote of $69,274 from Educate-Me.net for the purchase of flat-panel televisions for the middle school. The televisions will be purchased with Ready to Learn grant funding.
• Purchasing eight network switches, from ePlus Technology, at a cost of $55,381, prior to an unspecified E-rate reduction in the price.
• The purchase and installation of two Mitsubishi GL Series 18K air condition systems, at a cost of $10,000.
• The high school faculty to hold a scholarship benefit Cow Pie Bullseye March 13 on the high school football field.
Maggie Parker, a second-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. She is the daughter of Jaron and Rebecca Parker, of Watsontown.
Board member JJ Lyons was absent from the meeting due to a work commitment.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting, which was held via Zoom.
