WATSONTOWN — Up to 2 feet of snow fell across Central Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, sending residents outside with shovels and plows to dig out from the largest snowfall in several years.
Rachel Gutierrez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said 13 inches of snow generally fell across Northumberland County.
Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the borough's Department of Public Works employees measured 18 inches in Watsontown.
According to Gutierrez, the most snow fell in areas north of Northumberland County.
"Williamsport got a record-breaking snowfall of all time, with 24.7 inches," she said. "That's the highest snowstorm on record... In Clinton County and northern Centre County, we had between 19 and about 24 inches of snow."
In Selinsgrove, Gutierrez said 12.6 inches of snow fell.
"The normal amount of snow for Selinsgrove for December is 4 inches," she said. "Of course we've obviously topped that, with (Wednesday) night's storm."
In Watsontown, Jarrett said borough crews started salting the roads Wednesday afternoon.
"We started plowing, probably around 5 (p.m. Wednesday)," he said, adding that crews plowed through the night.
"We got a lot of snow," Jarrett continued. "We had blowing and drifting. The guys are working... and doing the best they can. They are very good at what they do."
On Friday, Jarrett said crews will be removing snow from the downtown area and trucking it to empty lots owned by the borough.
Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock declared a State of Emergency Wednesday night.
"It's asking people, especially on the emergency routes, put your cars off the street," Jarrett said. "If you have a driveway, please use it."
The declaration noted that it's unlawful for vehicles to park along designated areas during the emergency.
Those areas include: Eighth Street, from Main to Liberty streets; Fifth street, from Main to Ash street; Fourth Street, from Main to Liberty streets; Liberty Street, from Eighth Street to Brimmer Avenue; Main Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to the northern borough line; Pennsylvania Avenue, from Fourth Street to Vincent Avenue, on the east side; and Tenth Street, from Elm Street to Canal Basin.
In Milton, Borough Manager Jess Novinger said Thursday morning that the Department of Public Works was working "very hard" to plow the streets.
"We obviously must do the main arteries first and then are circling back around to do the alleys and sidewalks," Novinger said.
Crews reported to work at 7 a.m. Wednesday and remained on the job until 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
"Many (employees) just stayed at the shop to sleep and then continued plowing again at 7 a.m. (Thursday)," she said.
She also noted that the borough recently hired two new employees, and has three others who never plowed in a storm "of this magnitude."
"We are asking for patience and understanding," Novinger said. "Many alleys need dug out with the backhoe... We have received many calls about alleys. We are working diligently to get to them."
She added that residents should refrain from throwing snow into streets which have already been plowed as it makes more work for the borough crews to then remove that snow.
Residents were also out in full force Thursday removing snow from sidewalks and around their cars.
As he shoveled snow from the walks of businesses along Broadway, Dennis Dewalt noted that he was volunteering his time to shovel.
"There's nothing on TV, it's all reruns," he said.
Dewalt added that he wasn't bothered by all of the snow which fell.
"It's winter now, that's all it is," he said. "Good thing we didn't get this during deer (hunting) season."
Gutierrez said no additional snow is forecast to fall over the next several days. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 30s.
"The snow should hang on," she said. "It shouldn't melt away too much."
