MAZEPPA — Members of the Good Time 4-H Club have been busy in recent weeks.
At 6 p.m. May 29, members participated in the Mazeppa Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, which stepped off from Baumer's Garage.
Veterans, tractor clubs and youth groups all participated in the parade and service that followed. Michelle Walter, a veteran and member of the Shikelmo Daughters of the American Revolution, was the speaker.
After the service, the Good Time 4-H club held an ice cream social in the school house where they served more than 100 people chocolate and vanilla ice cream, homemade brownies and their choice of toppings.
The club met Sunday, June 12, at the Limestone Township Building, in Union County.
The meeting was called to order by President Garrett Franck, with the pledges being led by Sam Hauck and Sebatian Lauver.
After a brief business meeting was held, where the club discussed upcoming community service events, fair deadlines and the summer picnic.
Several members did presentations for the club.
Gabe Spurrier talked about his interest in birds and drew a poster with some of the birds he found most fascinating.
Sam Hauck shared his love of swine by talking about the different pig breeds and their history.
After the presentations, song leader Corbin Martin had a song ready to share with the club and played the tune on his piano.
Social Chairperson Payson Southers prepared a crossword puzzle, in which the club members were challenged to find all the words as fast as they could. Chloe Hanselman, Nolan Geiswite, Katana Peachy and Lily Martin completed the puzzle the fastest.
