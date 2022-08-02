LEWISBURG — A Union County man has been charged after allegedly attempting to lure a child into his apartment.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) claim that in the early afternoon of July 28, at a Buffalo Road address, Landon W. Washington grabbed a juvenile and attempted to pull her into an apartment.
Washington, 28, of Lewisburg, is being charged with lure child into vehicle, kidnapping of a minor and interference with the custody of children, all felonies. Misdemeanor resist arrest and simple assault allegations and one summary count of harassment are also on file.
The filing notes that BVRPD arrived to find a group of visibly upset adults and young people near the scene of the alleged incident. It also alleges a victim and another person had to forcibly pull the child from the man's grasp.
The alleged victim claims to have not known Washington other than that he lived in the apartment building. Police say Washington appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance at the time of the incident.
Police add that a taser was used to secure Washington after he allegedly fled on foot and ignored commands to lie down. They say he also resisted attempts to be placed in a BVRPD patrol car.
Officers claim to have observed the strong smell of presumed burnt marijuana or an unknown substance, when Washington was taken into custody.
After a preliminary arraignment, Washington was locked up in the Union County Jail and unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, before District Judge Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.
