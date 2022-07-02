WILLIAMSPORT — With Fourth of July just a few short days away, safety is paramount to enjoying a staple of Independence Day celebrations: fireworks displays.
Dr. Gregory Frailey, emergency medicine physician at UMPC Williamsport, said that while last year was a rarity with no firework-related injuries being admitted for emergency care at the hospital, such injuries are not uncommon during this time of the year.
Most firework-related injuries, he said, can be classified either as burn injuries or explosive injuries.
"The burns that we see are typically either from attempting to light the firework, a firework that didn’t go off completely or a fire that started as a result of a firework," said Frailey.
Explosive injuries can be either direct or indirect, with the most common direct effect being eardrum injuries from close proximity to the noise of the explosion. Indirect injuries result when other materials — dirt, pebbles, pieces of firework — are propelled by the force of the explosion and strike or embed themselves in a bystander.
The two most serious kinds of injuries that can arise from mishandling of fireworks are eye and hand injuries.
"The eye injuries are pretty devastating and it can come from either the propelled objects or the burns. Those can be pretty significant; they may be as simple as a piece of dirt on the surface of the eye… or something complicated where the actual globe of the eye can be penetrated,” said Frailey.
Less common, but more gruesome injuries to limbs can occur from holding on to a firework or aiming it at other people.
“That can cause an amputation of fingers, it can cause deep burns to muscle and bone," said Frailey, adding that, in rare cases, a propelled firework can even penetrate an individual's chest or abdomen.
“I can’t say that one injury is more common than the other, but most are out of a lack of planning or lack of supervision when lighting the firework,” he noted.
Frailey also highlighted the damage fireworks can do, not only to humans, but to the surrounding environment. Past forest fires in California have been suggested to be caused by fireworks, and with a dry climate currently in central Pennsylvania, Frailey said there are concerns that similar fires could occur.
To maximize safety while handling fireworks, Frailey emphasized three points: time, distance and shielding.
"The time aspect you're not going to be able to react to fast enough, so you need to be far enough away from the firework so it’s not going to burn anyone when you set it off," explained Frailey. "The shielding, if you’re not able to get far enough away you need to be behind something."
Frailey noted that, while the risk of injury from fireworks can never be fully mitigated, basic safety tips will help avoid most risky scenarios. Along with never aiming fireworks at people or buildings, one should also never try to relight a firework that failed to go off, and instead it should be doused in a bucket off water to eliminate any chances of it detonating unexpectedly.
To reduce the chance of environmental impact, fireworks should always be set off on concrete or dirt surfaces, away from any dried grass or other flammable materials.
Supervision for younger children is also key, Frailey continued. Adults should always strive to model safe behavior around fireworks as inquisitive children will mimic their actions and learn to be cautious near fireworks in the future. Fireworks should also not be disassembled as they contain caustic chemicals that can cause injuries of their own.
“It’s just important for people to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of their children and what their minds will get them into and educate them beforehand on what to do to prevent injury.”
In addition to physical injuries, fireworks can also cause psychological distress to those suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including veterans and sexual assault survivors.
"From a veterans point of view, of which I am one, we see people who have been exposed to loud noises, putrid odors, or disastrous scenarios that ingrain or embed themselves in peoples' minds. If they’re exposed to the stimuli that their brain has deemed horrible they can relive symptoms they experienced on first exposure," Frailey said.
These symptoms, part of a fight or flight response, can range from increased heart rate, sweating and anxiety to vomiting or diarrhea. While noise attenuating headphones or earplugs can be helpful, therapeutic treatment is the best avenue to managing symptoms.
"This time of year, with people who are involved in war, the noise factors are huge and it is something that they need to try to mitigate by not participating or by exercising the tools they’ve learned through therapy to decrease their response to the stimulus," Frailey said.
Multiple types of therapy can help reduce negative responses to stimuli like fireworks, including psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication therapy. First and foremost, Frailey said, is simply taking the step to speak with a medical professional who can help identify traumatic experiences and stimuli and guide patients on the best course of treatment.
